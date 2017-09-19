Well, this is annoying...

An Android user has discovered that Google will delete backed-up files if they have not been used for more than two months, even if you’ve specifically paid for storage.

The inconvenient technicality was discovered by Reddit user Tanglebrook, who was using an iPhone for several months while they searched for an Android to replace their Nexus 6P.

But when they went to check the Google Backup folder, the user discovered that the files were missing – with a further search revealing that backups will only remain on Google Drive for as long as the device is being used.

If the file remains used for two weeks, an expiration date will then appear underneath the backup. If you don’t use the data before the expiration date then everything will be subsequently deleted.

Tanglebrook also revealed that they had paid for 100GB of Google Drive space, but their data still disappeared.

“There was no warning from Google. They just deleted my data. There’s apparently an expiration date that shows up under the backup if I had checked the Backup folder sooner, but there was no notification, no email, no proactive notice at all, and most importantly, no option to use the 100gb of my Drive storage to keep my f**king backup”, they wrote.

However, it seems that Apple might not be the answer either, with another Reddit user revealing that iCloud often does the same thing if files are not used after 180 days.

Google are yet to reveal if there’s a way to recover lost files, or to extend the countdown period all together.