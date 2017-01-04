The Governors Ball announce huge 2017 line-up

Featuring Lorde, Royal Blood, Tool, Phoenix, Chance The Rapper and many more

The Governors Ball have announced their epic and stellar line-up for 2017, featuring the likes of Lorde, Royal Blood, Tool, Phoenix and many more.

The New York festival returns to Randall’s Island Park for 2-4 June 2017, featuring headliners Tool, Chance The Rapper and Phoenix, while the star-packed line-up also features the likes of Lorde, Flume, Wu-Tang Clan, Wiz Khalifa, Logic, Cage The Elephant, Beach House, Air, The Avalanches, Tove Lo, Mark Ronson, Kevin Parker, Franz Ferdinand and many more.

Check out the full line-up below. Tickets are on sale from 12pm EST on Friday 6 January and will be available here.

After also being announced for the Coachella line-up yesterday, Lorde’s billing has further sparked hopes that she’ll be releasing new material from her long-awaited second album in the coming months.

Speaking about progress on her new album back on her 20th birthday in November, Lorde said: “I want nothing more than to spill my guts RIGHT NOW about the whole thing – I want you to see the album cover, pore over the lyrics (the best I’ve written in my life), touch the merch, experience the live show. I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name. I just need to keep working a while longer to make it as good as it can be. You’ll have to hold on. The big day is not tomorrow, or even next month realistically, but soon. I know you understand.”

Other notable returns confirmed by their inclusion on the line-up for The Governors Ball 2017 include Tool, Pheonix, Royal Blood and Franz Ferdinand.

Royal Blood are expected to drop their second album in the months ahead after unveiling a trailer last month, while this marks Franz Ferdinand’s second comeback show for 2017.

Fans have eagerly been awaiting a new Tool album since 2006, suggesting that progress has been made after hitting out at ‘negative’ fans growing impatient.

Phoenix also teased their return last year, prompting hopes for the follow-up to 2013’s ‘Bankrupt!’