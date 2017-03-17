Unofficially titled That Just Happened, the track is hidden on their 2013 documentary ¡CUATRO!

An unheard Green Day instrumental has found its way onto the internet after it was discovered in a bonus chapter of their 2013 documentary ¡CUATRO!

It was first posted on the Green Day Authority fan site, who speculate that it was recorded live in one take.

The instrumental track, given the name That Just Happened by the YouTube user who uploaded it, is hidden in a bonus section of the documentary, which chronicles the making of Green Day’s ¡UNO!, ¡DOS!, ¡TRÉ! trilogy of albums.

One commenter on the fan site said the track reminded them of the Dookie B-side, “Walking the Dog”.

Last month, Green Day were rumoured to be on the line-up for this year’s Glastonbury festival, after the BBC named them in a news story about Glastonbury, but later retracted the claims.

Ed Sheeran was also mentioned in that story, and he was later confirmed as Glastonbury’s third headliner, alongside Radiohead and the Foo Fighters.

Green Day are set to tour the UK and Ireland throughout June and July, including a spot at British Summertime in Hyde Park on July 1.

Their full tour dates are below:

Belfast, Ormeau Park (June 28)

Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainham (29)

London, Hyde Park (July 1)

Glasgow, Bellahouston Park (July 4)

