Green Day pay tribute to acrobat that suffered fatal fall at their show

The acrobat tragically fell 100ft to his death moments before Green Day took the stage.

Green Day have paid tribute to the tragic death of an acrobat at Mad Cool Festival who fell to his death prior to the band’s set.

At the festival in Spain, 35,000 people were present as an acrobatics performer fell from a cage suspended 100ft above the ground. The festival was paused for 30 minutes before play resumed and Green Day began their set.

The Daily Mirror report that people walked out in protest of the festival continuing but in a tweet from Green Day’s Armstrong, the band didn’t seem aware that a fatality had occurred until after their performance.

The acrobat was treated at the scene but later died in hospital. Green Day’s official account tweeted: “We just got off stage at Mad Cool Festival to disturbing news. A very brave artist named Pedro lost his life tonight in a tragic accident”.

The band were performing at the three day festival alongside Foo Fighters, Foals and Kings Of Leon.

The organisers of the festival made a statement today (July 8) in the early hours of the morning, saying: “Mad Cool Festival regrets the terrible accident that an acrobat suffered during the second day of the festival. For security reasons, the festival decided to continue with the programme.”

Earlier this week, Green Day’s show in Glasgow was cancelled due to “extreme weather conditions”. Although support act Slaves announced a replacement show, Billie Joe Armstrong took to Instagram to share his thoughts of the cancellation.

The frontman described the situation as a “bummer” and gave props to the fans who pitched outside his hotel to sing ‘Still Breathing’, ‘American Idiot’ and other Green Day songs.

The Glasgow show was set to be the last date of the band’s 2017 UK and Ireland summer tour.