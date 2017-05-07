‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ director thanks fans, reveals past struggles with mental health

James Gunn shared some deeply personal details in a lengthy Facebook post.

After an incredibly successful first week, ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2’ director James Gunn has thanked fans and shared his difficult journey from being a young man to a successful director.

‘Guardians 2’ pulled in over $200 million in its opening weekend, $140 million of which was grossed domestically in America, Variety reports. To celebrate, James Gunn took to Facebook to personally thank his fans for their support.

The post is long and heartfelt. It covers everything from the box office success, to Gunn’s cinema history and his childhood of feeling isolated and struggling with mental health.

Read more: ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ review

“I would be lying if I said I don’t get distracted by the numbers. The first thing I do in the morning is roll over in bed and check my phone for the morning box office reports,” Gunn began.

“But, in the end, it’s not what matters to me. I write this now to let you know, but also to remind myself. Because I’m human and I sometimes forget.”

“When I was young I felt utterly alone, at times to the point of suicidal thoughts,” he continued. “I never felt like I belonged, had an incredibly difficult time connecting to other people and, despite having love around me, I had an impossible time experiencing it, or taking it in.”

“I work because I love the relationships I have with my collaborators. And I do it because I like connecting with people, and the easiest way I know how to do that is through filmmaking”

“[The Guardians] are a group of heartbroken misfits whose lives have been bereft of tenderness and connection and who have a nearly impossible time trusting themselves or others. But they’re learning, one step at a time.”

“They are me. They are you. We are Groot.”

Read the full Facebook post below.

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ is currently out in cinemas. Check out the cast discussing the soundtrack with NME to ‘Volume 2’.