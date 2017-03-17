It's now day 28

Day 28 in the Jason Segel-eating arena. Toronto comedian Noah Maloney glumly sets fire to four printed effigies of the How I Met Your Mother star on a brick wall, before tucking into his next paper meal. Since February 16, Maloney has been making a daily video of himself eating a piece of paper with Jason Segel’s face printed on it – and he won’t stop until Segel decides to eat this picture of him.

Noah has eaten pictures of Jason Segel on the news. He’s eaten pictures of Jason Segel on the toilet. He’s eaten Segel pics in private and in public. The first video he made has attracted more than half a million views on YouTube, and the attention of countless media outlets – and yet there’s been no response from the man whose attention he craves. He’s made a hashtag and everything – #EatMyFaceSegel it goes, slightly aggressively – but Segel hasn’t tweeted since January 18.

It’s really quite comforting to know that, even in the midst of the utter shitshow that is 2017, someone is quite simply sticking to the plan and following protocol in the sure knowledge that it will help them achieve their goals. Noah: you’re an inspiration. Don’t give up.