Hacker leaks new season of ‘Orange Is The New Black’ after ransom ignored

The Dark Overlord has revealed that this is just the first TV leaking they plan on releasing.

The hacker that claimed that they were planning on releasing the new series of Netflix’s ‘Orange Is The New Black’ has now reportedly leaked the entire season after Netflix refused to pay the ‘modest’ ransom.

The perpetrator, who uses a ‘The Dark Overlord’ moniker, released 10 episodes of the prison drama on Saturday (April 29). It wasn’t, however, Netflix that got hacked, according to a Variety correspondent.

‘The Dark Overlord’ hacked Larson Studios which is one of the many third-party vendors hired to do specific tasks on a show – tasks like colour correction, subtitling or, in this instance, audio finishing. These smaller studips have access to sensitive data and, in this case, entire seasons of TV shows prior to their release without the souped-up cyber-security of larger studios.

However, ‘The Dark Overlord’ hasn’t promised to stop there. It’s unknown whether Netflix refused the hacker’s terms or just remained silent but according to Twitter, the hacker also has access to unreleased episodes from several other companies including ABC, National Geographic and Fox.

In a statement released last Friday (April 28), Netflix said: “We are aware of the situation. A production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved.”

A trailer for the new season released last month, check it out below.

The new season of OITNB is slated for a release on Netflix on June 9. However, as NPR speculate, that date may be pushed up to accommodate the leaking.