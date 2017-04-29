Hacker threatens Orange Is The New Black season five leak

A hacker claims to have stolen the upcoming Netflix series and is demanding ransom to stop it being released

A hacker that claims to have stolen the sixth series of Orange Is The New Black is demanding that Netflix pay an unspecified ransom to stop the whole season being leaked online.

The hacker, who goes by the alias The Dark Overload, has already claimed to have uploaded the first episode of the new series to an illegal file-sharing service, Daily Mail reports.

It has not been confirmed whether the allegedly leaked episode is real.

The show, which first aired in 2013, centres around a group of inmates at a female prison. Its fourth season was released via the streaming service in June 2016, with season five arriving on June 9.

A trailer for the new series was released earlier this month.

In a statement released on Friday (April 28), Netflix said: “We are aware of the situation. A production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved.”

In a ransom note, the hacker reportedly declared they have taken series from other studios too and claimed they would release those shows unless “modest” ransoms are paid.

Orange is the New Black Season 5 arrives on June 9 2017. As usual, it’ll be available to binge in its entirety via Netflix as soon as it comes out.