Hackers break into New York Post app to send out Nirvana lyrics to users

Lyrics from 'Come As You Are' appeared as push notifications on user's phones.

Users of the New York Post’s mobile app noticed strange push notifications over the weekend containing multiple messages – some of which were Nirvana lyrics.

On April 1 (April Fool’s Day of all days), the app sent out messages that included “Heil President Donald Trump“, “Open your heart to those you do not understand and listen to all those you fear and look down upon”, and the lyrics “Take your time, hurry up, the choice is yours, but don’t be late…” from Nirvana’s ‘Come As You Are’ off their 1991 album, Nevermind.

As reported by Associated Press, this wasn’t an April Fool’s joke in bad taste, the app had actually been hacked. The Post sent out a follow-up notification that read, “Our push alert notification system was compromised this evening. We are working to resolve the issue. Please accept our apologies.”

Recently, Frances Bean paid an emotional tribute to her father and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain on what would have been his 50th birthday.

The artist and model shared a handwritten note on her Instagram account: “Today would have been your 50th birthday,” she wrote. “You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me the gift of life. Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain.”

In other news, Frances Bean is currently involved in a lawsuit against her estranged husband Isaiah Silva for the return of her father’s acoustic guitar from the ‘Nirvana Unplugged‘ concert.