The trio also have a new pop-up shop

Haim played new material and debuted a cover of Shania Twain’s ‘Man I Feel Like A Woman’ for 100 lucky fans at their pop-up shop in LA yesterday (June 17).

After the trio announced the surprise show the previous day, an enormous queue formed for a chance to see them:

by @jakeschreier of todays @haimtheband pop up! so happy to support my native la babies!!

During the set the band played new song ‘Night So Long’ live for the second time ever, having debuted it at Islington Assembly Hall in London at the end of May. It’s set to be the closing track on their new album ‘Something To Tell You’. See a clip below:

The band also covered Shania Twain’s ‘Man, I Feel Like A Woman’:

another day another haim show

man, i feel like a woman

The Haim sisters are set to release the follow-up to their debut album ‘Days Are Gone’ on July 7. So far they’ve put out two official releases from the new album: ‘I Want You Back‘ and ‘Right Now‘. In the past year they have played other tracks from their forthcoming album live, including ‘Nothing’s Wrong and ‘Little Of Your Love’.

See the tracklist for their new album below:

‘Want You Back’

‘Nothing’s Wrong’

‘Little of Your Love’

‘Ready For You’

‘Something To Tell You’

‘You Never Knew’

‘Kept Me Crying’

‘Found It In Silence’

‘Walking Away’

‘Right Now’

‘Night So Long’

HAIM will play Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds Festivals this summer:

Glastonbury Festival (June 25)

Leeds Festival (August 25)

Reading Festival (27)