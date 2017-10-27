If you're feeling lazy just go as C from 'A Ghost Story'

As Halloween inches ever closer, if you’re anything like us the incoming panic about what to wear is kicking in. We all have that one friend who smashes costumes; but if you don’t have anything sorted, here are six iconic costumes inspired by classic films.

C, A Ghost Story

If you’re really short of time, take inspiration from David Lowery’s supernatural drama, and come as Casey Affleck’s character, the ghost C.

What to do: Get yourself a white sheet and cut a couple of eyeholes – you’re a niche 2017 film character, not really lazy – honest.

What to buy: Literally, just a white sheet.

Pennywise, It

After it’s release and critical acclaim earlier this year, Pennywise is sure to be a popular choice of costume. If you want to terrify your pals this year – here’s how you can get the look.

What to do: The difficult part of this costume is the makeup, so settle down to watch a couple of tutorials ahead of time.

What to buy: Aside from the makeup, you’ll need a clown costume, and the trademark wig.

Cher, Clueless

A classic, 22 years since the release of ‘Clueless’ Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz is still an absolute icon.

What to do: Put on that iconic yellow suit, and practise saying “as if” as disgustedly as you can.

What to buy: The outfit, and a blonde wig if needed.

Blues Brothers, The Blues Brothers

Want a costume that both super easy and involving basically no effort? The Blues Brothers is the one.

What to do: Put on your suit with a crisp white shirt and you’re ready to go. Harmonica practise is optional.

What to buy: The hat and sunglasses – all you need for the outfit to look distinguishable.

Ron Burgundy, Anchorman

The cult comedy is still as funny now as it was when released, so why not keep it classic and go as Ron Burgundy? And this is a dead easy one to get your pals involved in – as all you really need is an awful suit and you can be one of the other anchors.

What to do: Dress up in a questionable burgundy suit, and if you’re feeling really extra start learning jazz flute.

What to buy: The iconic suit a 70s wig, and a prop microphone, if you really want to go for it.

Marty McFly, Back to the Future

Head back to 1985 and go for a costume inspired by everybody’s favourite time traveller.

What to do: Rummage through your wardrobe to find a denim jacket and white checked shirt, and find a pair of light wash jeans – the great thing about this costume is that tons of it can be put together form your existing wardrobe (or charity shop buys!)

What to buy: The red body warmer is a must – as the rest of the costume could be assembled from clothes you already have (or can beg, borrow and steal from your housemates). If you can’t find the shirt and vest, or don’t have time to, you can always buy an entire costume online.