Hanson to play two UK shows as part of 25th anniversary world tour

Boy band also share video for their new single

Hanson have announced two UK dates as part of their forthcoming 25th world anniversary tour.

The boy band, comprised of brothers Zac, Taylor and Isaac Hanson, revealed their plans to hit the road for their forthcoming Middle Of Everywhere 25th Anniversary World Tour starting at The Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 21, earlier this year. The trio helped launch the event in their hometown in 2013. That same year they also launched their own beer.

“Making music together for 25 years is a milestone that we had to acknowledge, and what better way to do it than with an anniversary tour,” said Taylor in a statement at the time.

Now, the band have announced they will be performing at London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on June 10 and 11. Tickets go on sale at 10am tomorrow (May 12).

Hanson have also shared their new lyric video for forthcoming single, ‘I Was Born’, which comes out on May 26. You can view the clip below.

To mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Middle Of Nowhere’, which spawned lead iconic single ‘MMMBop’, the trio will also release ‘Middle Of Everywhere – The Greatest Hits’ later this year.

The band recently claimed they have yet to hear a good cover version of their classic hit ‘MMMBop’.

Both One Direction and The Vamps have tackled the ’90s smash in recent years, but the song’s writers and original performers say its chorus is a persistent stumbling block.

After Taylor Hanson told Vulture that he has yet to be impressed by an ‘MMMBop’ cover, Isaac Hanson elaborated: “You know why? People can’t sing the chorus right. Most of the time they syncopate it wrong.”

“I think ‘MMMBop’ probably needs a really good cover…” Zac Hanson added, before Taylor suggested: “Someone needs to either make it totally their own in a genuinely unique way, or it needs to be a band that has a sensibility for old R&B. Fitz and the Tantrums could maybe do it…”

“If Bruno Mars were interested, he’d probably find a way to kill it,” Isaac added.