Harry Potter fans won't have to visit the studio tour for a taste of butterbeer any more

A new butterbeer ice cream aimed at Harry Potter fans has been released.

Until now, butterbeer was only available on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter tour at Universal Studios in the US, or at Warner Bros. Studios in London, but thanks to Yuengling’s Ice Cream, you can now get a taste of the wizarding world whenever your tastebuds desire.

This magical new flavour is made of half buttercream ice cream, half butterscotch ice cream, and finished off with a butterscotch swirl.

Like the butterbeer drinks available on Harry Potter studio tours, the ice cream doesn’t contain any alcohol, and the related Yuengling Brewery hasn’t announced any plans to introduce actual butterbeer to their stable of products.

Yuengling’s Ice Cream is run by David Yuengling, whose cousin Dick runs the brewery. While Dick is an avid Donald Trump supporter, the ice cream arm of the business has not revealed any political affiliations, meaning you can treat yourself to butterbeer ice cream without feeling like you’re endorsing the Donald.

If you live in the US, that is – butterbeer ice cream is not currently available in the UK.