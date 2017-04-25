Watch Harry Styles announce a week-long takeover of James Corden’s late night show

"Harry Styles, God help us all".

Following on from Harry Styles‘ unstoppable promotion tour for his debut solo album, the ex-One Direction singer will appear for a week-long residency on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’.

The singer, who definitely does not have koala chlamydia, appeared on a small skit with Corden to announce that he was looking for a place to stay while visiting LA, Rolling Stone reports.

“I just wanna stay somewhere that feels like home,” Styles explains. Corden then allows the singer to sleep in the studio for the week but notes that Styles will have to “pitch in” at show. Starting May 15, Styles will be appearing on the talk-show everyday for a week.

Watch Harry Styles announce his residency in a short ‘Corden’ sketch below.

Harry Styles recently made his UK talk show debut as a solo artist, appearing on The Graham Norton Show to perform his latest single ‘Sign Of The Times’.

However, when asked if it was true whether he auditioned to be the young Han Solo in the upcoming Star Wars spin-off, the singer remained knowingly quiet.

Harry Styles’ debut solo album is set for release on May 12. Discussing the lyrics of the album, Styles has revealed that he was inspired by ‘fundamentals’, and that ‘Sign Of The Times’ deals with a young mother being told that she has five minutes left to live.