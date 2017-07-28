Harry Styles has the world’s most handsome eyes and chin, says science

Thanks for confirming that one, science.

In a report that everyone saw coming, science has confirmed that One Direction’s Harry Styles is objectively one of the species’ top-tier lookers, reports MTV.

The report published by The Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery looks at The Golden Ratio (known as Phi) and how the symmetry of celebrities’ faces can be used to rank them in order of attractiveness. Nobody expects you to understand why you would want to do this but the quest for knowledge does not discriminate.

Turns out that Styles has both the most handsome eyes. Supposedly, the distance between the eyes, divided by the length of the eye should equal 1.618 (known as Phi). Styles’ peepers are 98.15% of that perfect ratio.

His chin is even closer to perfect status. For maximum attractiveness, the width of the chin at the mid point where it goes in the most should be 1.618 times the length of the lip. Styles’ chin is 99.7% of this ratio.

Recently, the One Direction singer turned solo star revealed that the long-standing rumour that he has four nipples is actually true. The singer appeared on Chelsea Handler’s TV show ‘Chelsea’ to promote his role in the acclaimed new Christopher Nolan movie ‘Dunkirk‘, when the urban legend was put to him.

In related news, Styles also said that the reason behind ‘Dunkirk’s 12A age rating was because he couldn’t stop swearing on set.

In support of his self-titled debut solo album, Harry Styles’ upcoming UK and world tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

Sun March 11 2018 – BASEL St Jakobshalle

Tue March 13 2018 – PARIS AccorHotels Arena

Wed March 14 2018 – AMSTERDAM Ziggo Dome

Fri March 16 2018 – ANTWERP Sportpaleis

Sun March 18 2018 – STOCKHOLM Ericsson Globe

Mon March 19 2018 – COPENHAGEN Royal Arena

Wed March 21 2018 – OSLO Spektrum

Sat March 24 2018 – OBERHAUSEN Konig-Pilsener Arena

Sun March 25 2018 – HAMBURG Barclaycard Arena

Tue March 27 2018 – MUNICH Olympiahalle

Fri March 30 2018 – BARCELONA Palau Sant Jordi

Sat March 31 2018 – MADRID WiZink Center

Mon April 02 2018 – MILAN Mediolanum Forum

Wed April 04 2018 – BOLOGNA Unipol Arena

Thu April 05 2018 – MANNHEIM SAP Arena

Sat April 07 2018 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena

Mon April 09 2018 – MANCHESTER Manchester Arena

Wed April 11 2018 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thu April 12 2018 – LONDON O2 Arena

Sat April 14 2018 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Mon April 16 2018 – IRELAND 3 Arena

Sat April 21 2018 – PERTH Arena

Tue April 24 2018 – MELBOURNE Hisense Arena

Fri April 27 2018 – SYDNEY Qudos Bank Arena

Sat April 28 2018 – BRISBANE Entertainment Centre

Tue June 05 2018 – DALLAS American Airlines Center

Thu June 07 2018 – HOUSTON Toyota Center

Sat June 09 2018 – FT LAUDERDALE BB&T Center

Mon June 11 2018 – ATLANTA Infinite Energy Center

Tue June 12 2018 – NASHVILLE Bridgestone Arena

Fri June 15 2018 – PHILADELPHIA Wells Fargo Center

Sat June 16 2018 – TORONTO Air Canada Centre

Mon June 18 2018 – BOSTON TD Garden

Thu June 21 2018 – NEW YORK Madison Square Garden

Sun June 24 2018 – WASHINGTON Verizon Center

Tue June 26 2018 – DETROIT Little Caesars Arena

Wed June 27 2018 – INDIANAPOLIS Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Sat June 30 2018 – CHICAGO United Center

Sun July 01 2018 – SAINT PAUL Xcel Energy Center

Tue July 03 2018 – DENVER Pepsi Center

Fri July 06 2018 – VANCOUVER Rogers Arena

Sat July 07 2018 – SEATTLE Key Arena

Mon July 09 2018 – SACRAMENTO Golden 1 Center

Wed July 11 2018 – SAN JOSE SAP Center at San Jose

Fri July 13 2018 – LOS ANGELES Forum