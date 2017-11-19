Harry Styles to perform at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in China

The event will also feature a performance from Miguel

Harry Styles will perform at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in China tomorrow (November 20), it has been announced.

The former One Direction star will hit the catwalk at the annual event in Shanghai – following in the footsteps of previous performers The Weeknd, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

Also joining Styles on the bill is Grammy-winning R&B artist Miguel and Chinese star Jane Zhang.

Ed Razek, executive producer of the Victoria’s Secret fashion show and chief creative officer at Victoria’s Secret posted a photo to Instagram of Miguel in rehearsal, captioning the image: “Such a great artist. Happy to have him with us”

Katy Perry was also rumoured to make an appearance, though it has been reported that the popstar has been ‘banned indefinitely’ from China following a controversial show in 2015.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles recently revealed the video for new single ‘Kiwi’. While performing the track at a recent London show, Styles slipped on a hurled fruit of the same name, which had landed on-stage. The incident led Asda to ban fans from buying kiwis in an attempt to “protect” singer.

Following a stint of smaller shows, Styles will embark on a huge arena tour in April next year. See tour dates below.

Sat April 07 2018 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena

Mon April 09 2018 – MANCHESTER Manchester Arena

Wed April 11 2018 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thu April 12 2018 – LONDON O2 Arena

Sat April 14 2018 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Mon April 16 2018 – IRELAND 3 Arena