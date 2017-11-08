Harvey Weinstein, Madonna, Justin Timberlake and more implicated in Paradise Papers tax avoidance leak

Harvey Weinstein, Madonna, Justin Timberlake, Shakira, Nicole Kidman and more celebrities have been implicated in the Paradise Papers – a leaked investigation into tax avoidance.

Earlier this week, the leaked documents implicated U2 frontman Bono in being part of a wider tax avoidance scheme – he later responded via a statement. Actors from Mrs Brown’s Boys have also been accused of ‘diverting $2 million’ into an offshore tax avoidance scheme.

Now, a Guardian report has highlighted a number of celebrities involved in similar schemes, as implicated by the Paradise Papers. Among the names are disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, Madonna, Justin Timberlake, Shakira, Nicole Kidman, and Martha Stewart.

The stars are implicated in a number of ways – from opening companies in States or countries where tax laws are less stringent, such as the Bahamas, or through storing a large amount of their showbusiness earnings in off shore bank accounts.

Only Shakira and Nicole Kidman’s representatives responded to The Guardian‘s request for comment – both parties denied any wrongdoing.

The Paradise Papers consists of 1.4 terabytes of documents and come directly from the company registries of 19 tax havens and two offshore service providers.