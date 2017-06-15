Has this ‘Game Of Thrones’ actor just dropped a season 7 spoiler?

This is intriguing...

Game of Thrones actor John Bradley West may have accidentally dropped a season 7 spoiler.

The actor, who plays Samwell Tarly on the HBO show, shared a picture of himself with Kit Harington (who plays Jon Snow) on Instagram. “Briefly, but happily, back together again,” he wrote in the caption.

Fans are now speculating that Snow and Tarly may not be sharing much screen time during the new season, and debating what this could mean for the season’s overall plot.

Briefly, but happily, back together again. 🙌🤗 A post shared by John Bradley (@johnbradleywest) on Jun 13, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

The first full trailer for Game Of Thrones season 7 has recently been released. Scroll beneath to watch.

The new official trailer gives the first in-depth look at the upcoming season, showing Cersei and the Lannisters surrounded on all signs, Daenerys plotting an invasion and Jon Snow preparing to lead the North.

The show’s bosses have also revealed that season 7 will have a “faster pace” than in the past.

Showrunner DB Weiss said: “Things are moving faster because in the world of these characters the war that they’ve been waiting for is upon them. The conflicts that have been building the past six years are upon them and those facts give them a sense of urgency that makes [the characters] move faster.”