Has Zoe Saldana let slip the title of the fourth ‘Avengers’ movie?

Zoe Saldana appeared to let slip the title of the fourth Avengers film last night (April 24).

The actress, who is reprising her Guardians Of The Galaxy role in the third and fourth Avengers movies, seemed to call the latter “Gauntlet” during a red carpet interview.

Asked about Avengers: Infinity War at the London premiere of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2, she told the BBC: “I think the Guardians just shot their part when it comes to Infinity War. And we all have to go back for Gauntlet later this year.”

The Infinity Gauntlet and Avengers And The Infinity Gauntlet are titles that have been used by Marvel comic books in the past. In the Marvel universe, the infinity gauntlet is a glove designed to hold a selection of infinity stones. If the glove is filled with every one of the infinity stones, the wearer acquires the power of a God.

Since Saldana’s apparent slip-up, Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn has denied that Gauntlet is the title of the fourth Avengers film, telling a Yahoo! Movies journalist that the actress “mis-spoke”.

Avengers: Infinity War will hit cinema screens in 2018, with the fourth film set to follow in 2019. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 opens in the UK this Friday (April 28).