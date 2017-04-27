PartyNextDoor has unfollowed Zayn on social media

PartyNextDoor has unfollowed Zayn Malik on social media and deleted all his posts related to their recent single ‘Still Got Time’.

PartyNextDoor, whose real name is Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, collaborated with the ex One Direction Star on his recent single only weeks ago, but seems to have removed all evidence of it from his social media today (April 27.)

The rapper has also removed all remixes of ‘Still Got Time’ from both his Spotify and Youtube channel.

The single, which was released in March, debuted at number 24 in the UK’s top 40 and 57 on the Billboard 100 in the US.

Neither Malik nor Brathwaite have addressed the move and Malik was still following PartyNextDoor on Instagram on Thursday afternoon.

The video for the pair’s single was released last week and features a house party full of strippers and a pet monkey.

Malik, who released his debut solo album last year after departing from One Direction in 2015, has a history of Twitter spats with other stars.

His collaboration with Naughty Boy ended in animosity when the pair engaged in an argument over Twitter shortly after his first solo demo was leaked.

PartyNextDoor received his first number one writing credit last January with Rihanna’s ‘Work’, which he helped pen.