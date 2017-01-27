Hear The Killers’ new song in just-released teaser video

There's a snippet of new music in a teaser for the band's London Hyde Park show this summer.

The Killers seem to be hinting at a funky new sound in a just-released teaser video.

The snippet of new music actually features in a teaser for the band’s British Summer Time show at London’s Hyde Park, which takes place on July 8.

Tickets for the huge outdoor show, which includes support from Tears for Fears and many more, went on sale today (January 27) and are available here. Watch the teaser below.

The band started recording their long-awaited fifth album back in September, and have been working in Las Vegas, San Diego, LA and Joshua Tree with U2 producer Jacknife Lee. Earlier this month, they gave an update on the progress and sound of new material.

“There are moments that feel heavier than anything we’ve ever done, not that we’re the heaviest band in the world, but they have a finesse because of our experience,” said frontman Brandon Flowers. “There’s also really beautiful things. Lyrically, it’s really close to home.”

Speaking of new songs and titles, Flowers said: “There’s one called ‘Rut’ and we were all kind of excited about what was happening with that. Another is called ‘Run For Cover’ and that comes from ‘Day & Age’, so it’s eight-years-old. It started with Stuart Price and it still sort of has his stamp on it – but we’re funnelling it back through the band eight years later with a different producer.

“I never got the lyrics right and I think I’m gonna get it right this time. ‘Run For Cover’ looks like it’s got a good shot [of being on the album].”

He continued: “There’s one called ‘Tyson Vs Douglas’ [named after the 1990 Mike Tyson vs Buster Douglas boxing match]. I don’t know why but I think about it all the time and I finally tried to tackle it in a song, what it meant to have this hero of mine get torn down, and then everything that happened after that.”