The iconic music festival takes place from June 21-15 at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

The UK’s most iconic music festival, Glastonbury, is now just over a fortnight away.

This year, the Somerset bash has attracted a typically incredible lineup featuring headliners Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Katy Perry, Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Shaggy, The xx, The National, Barry Gibb, Major Lazer, Haim, and Kris Kristofferson will all be performing too.

Glastonbury’s weather is always a concern for festival-goers who fear a repeat of the infamous 2005 washout. However, early forecasts from Accuweather suggest revellers don’t have too much to worry about this year.

On each day of the festival from the Thursday (June 21) to the Sunday (June 25), the forecast is for a mix of sunny and cloudy weather with temperatures peaking at a reasonably warm 22C on the Saturday and Sunday. At the moment, each day only carries a 20-25% chance of rain.

READ: Glastonbury 2017 – How to watch, listen and follow this year’s festival on TV, radio and online

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, estival organiser Emily Eavis has recently hinted that “a really big” secret set will be taking place at this year’s Glastonbury.

Recent weeks have seen Glade, Shangri-La, Block9, The Field Of Avalon and more reveal their individual line-ups and further grow the Glasto bill.

It has also been announced that Hacienda Classical and the Manchester Camerata will be opening the Pyramid Stage on the Friday of the festival.

The festival takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from 21 – 25 June.