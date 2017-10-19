Here’s how much Guns N’ Roses’ 2017 European tour made

'Not In This Lifetime' jaunt included two shows at London Stadium

Guns N’ Roses have revealed that the European leg of their ‘Not In This Lifetime’ tour pulled in a massive $112 million (£85.1 million) in ticket sales.

The band played 19 shows across Europe during the summer including two at London Stadium on June 16 and 17. Both shows, which pulled in $17.2 million (£13.1 million) alone, were the only time the band have played two dates on the tour.

G N’ R’s Slane Castle gig on May 27, also surpassed the $8 million (£6.1 million) mark in ticket sales.

According to Billboard Boxscore the tour has pulled in $400 million (£304.1 million) globally since it was first launched in April 2016.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that former member Buckethead has a heart condition.

The prolific musician – who has released over 300 albums, collaborated with the likes of Iggy Pop and Mike Patton, and notably served as a guitarist for Guns N’ Roses between 2000 and 2004 – revealed the condition during a recent appearance on the Coming Alive podcast.

Asked about the hardest thing that he’s ever gone through, Buckethead – AKA Brian Patrick Carroll – opened up about the diagnosis.

“I have a heart problem where my heart beats out of rhythm. It’s been doing it for a long time, but recently it kicked up and became really intense,” he said. “I didn’t know what was going on – I just tried to deal with it and let it do what it did. But it got really intense, so I went to the doctor and they said, ‘You’re on the verge of having a stroke.’

“They suggested I had an ablation, where they go in and freeze your heart. It’s supposed to do something with the nerves, because they said my heart was fine and it could be a genetic thing – they didn’t really know. I had that procedure and it didn’t really stop it and I’m still dealing with it.”