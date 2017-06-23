It comes to a grand total of £145.

The backstage rider requested by Foo Fighters has been revealed ahead of their Glastonbury headline slot – and it’s a list of rather reasonable demands.

The band, who will headline Glastonbury for the first time ever on Saturday night, have requested items including crunchy peanut butter, 65 percent cocoa chocolate bars, and 31 pieces of fruit.

The whole list consists of 92 items and comes to a grand total of £145.10. You can read it below.

1 x Fiji water

1 x Schwepps soda water

1 x Coconut water

1 x Pom Juice

1 x 12 pack of Diet Coke

1 x Fresh orange juice

1 x Ocean Spray cranberry juice

1 Case of Vitamin Water

1 Case of Red Bull

1 Case of Gatorade

1 Pack of Starbucks coffee beans

1 x Fat free organic milk

1 x Edensoy milk

1 Pack of avocados

1 Pack of tomatoes

1 Dark chocolate bar

1 Pack of bananas

1 Pack of apples

1 Pack of pears

1 Pack of kiwi fruit

1 Pack of seedless grapes

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl recently opened up on the prospect of headlining Glastonbury for the first time – and teased that the band have something 'special' planned for their Pyramid Stage slot. Foo fans! Get a load of this merch collection – exclusive pictures, classic band t-shirts & more He told The Guardian: "There's always something special up our sleeves. We only started talking about it a few days ago and I have my ideas. But things happen very last minute with us. Most of our ideas have been really spontaneous. We act on impulse."