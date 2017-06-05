Here’s the weather forecast for Download festival

Will it be another washout?

Huge rock festival Download takes place in Leicestershire’s Donington Park this weekend.

This year, the three-day event has attracted a typically impressive lineup featuring headliners System of a Down, Biffy Clyro and Aerosmith. Creeper, Mastodon, Alter Bridge, and many more will all be performing too.

Last year’s Download festival was a notorious washout. A total of 17,550,000 gallons of rainfall hit Donington Park over the June weekend – the equivalent of 106 Olympic Size swimming pools being filled in 45 minutes.

Thankfully, revellers can look forward to rather drier weather this weekend. According to the Met Office, the Friday (June 9) of the festival will be cloudy, but there’s only a significant chance of rain around lunchtime.

There is likely to be rain in the early hours of Saturday morning before a dry but cloudy afternoon followed by a potentially sunny early evening.

Sunday is likely to be rain-free all day, with the sunniest spells arriving in the early evening. Temperatures across the three-day weekend should peak at around 21C.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Download, held in Donington Park annually since 2003, is considered to be one of the biggest rock festivals on the UK summer circuit. The likes of Metallica, Slipknot and Black Sabbath have all performed in previous years.