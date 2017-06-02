Here’s the weather forecast for London’s Field Day festival

Run The Jewels, Aphex Twin and Whitney are all playing.

One of the capital’s coolest festivals, Field Day, takes place this weekend.

The festival, which is held in east London’s Victoria Park, will only run for one day this year as opposed to its usual two-day format. The revamped and condensed version of Field Day will take place on Saturday, June 3. The same park will host a separate one-day festival, Mighty Hoopla headlined by Years and Years, on Sunday.

Run The Jewels, Death Grips and Whitney will all perform at this year’s streamlined Field Day, joined by the likes of Mura Masa, Hannah Diamond, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Abra and HMLTD.

Meanwhile, Aphex Twin will be playing a rare show at the festival. His performance will take place at a new stage called “The Barn”, which is described by Field Day’s organisers as a “brand new, breathtaking indoor second main stage arena”.

According to BBC weather, east London “will be dry for the most part on Saturday with warm sunny spells developing”. However, there is a slim possibility of a shower over Victoria Park, and festival-goers should also be aware that the pollen rate is likely to be high.