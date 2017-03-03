The track features in the new Trainspotting 2 film, released in January

High Contrast have released the video for their T2 Trainspotting soundtrack featured song, ‘Shotgun Mouthwash’.

The video, which takes place in a pub, features clips from the Danny Boyle film running on a TV screen in the background. Elsewhere in the video, the band are assaulted and beaten up by those drinking in the bar.

Frontman Lincoln Barrett is pushed to the floor and attacked by a Sick Boy lookalike before finally being suffocated with a plastic bag. Watch the full video here:

High Contrast were one of many bands asked to contribute to the Trainspotting sequel’s soundtrack. Prior to the film’s release back in January, we spoke to Wolf Alice, whose song ‘Silk’ is used in the trailer (see below):

Commenting on the new film, Wolf Alice drummer Joel Amey told NME: “Things have changed so much since that time. Even just club culture being a factor of the first movie and now it’s like, well what clubs are you going to go to because the fucking government is closing everything down? Live music and DJ music and stuff has a whole different entity I guess.”

