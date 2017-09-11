HMV deny refusing to sell Morrissey’s new album

The cover for Morrissey‘s new album ‘Low In High School’ prompted the rumour

HMV have denied allegations that they are refusing to sell Morrissey‘s upcoming new album ‘Low In High School’.

The cover for the album surfaced yesterday after Morrissey’s close friend, artist Linder Sterling posted the image on Instagram.

The child featured on the cover is reportedly Max Lopez, the son of Morrissey’s touring bassist Mando Lopez, who was present during the recording of the album in Italy.

Featuring the child holding an ‘Axe The Monarchy’ sign, Morrissey’s childhood friend James Maker posted a status about the album cover on Facebook, claiming that HMV are refusing to stock the album in the UK because “the cover art is offensive.”

“I publish this in support of a friend, and in the cause of democracy. Trade and Retail* have informed BMG that they will refuse to handle Morrissey’s new album, ‘Low in High School’ on the grounds that the sleeve art is “offensive”. Thus, the entire campaign is in jeopardy unless Morrissey and his record company rethink the album cover. x (* The HMV chain refuse to stock it.)” he wrote.

Now, HMV have responded to the claims on Twitter, writing: “Contrary to reports, hmv have not refused to stock the new Morrissey album.”

You can see their full statement below.

Due for release on November 17, ‘Low In High-School’ was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in France and in Rome at Ennio Morricone’s Forum Studios. The album was produced by Joe Chiccarelli – famed for working with the likes of Frank Zappa, The Strokes, Beck and The White Stripes.