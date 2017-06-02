HMV will be selling Ed Sheeran and Iggy Pop exclusives during Vinyl Week 2017

Suede and The Creation exclusives will be on sale too.

HMV has announced its 2017 ‘Vinyl Week’, which will take place from June 9-18.

As part of this year’s Vinyl Week, a number of classic albums will be released in new and exclusive coloured vinyl editions. These limited edition releases will be sold in HMV stores across the country on Saturday, June 17.

Ed Sheeran’s debut album ‘+’ will be available in black vinyl, while Iggy Pop’s ‘The Idiot’ and ‘Lust For Life’ will be available in silver and red vinyl respectively.

Check out the full list of exclusives below:

Ed Sheeran: ‘+’ hmv exclusive sleeve on black vinyl (4000 copies)

The Creation: ‘Our Music Is Red’ on red & purple vinyl (1000 copies)

Suede: ‘Suede’ on gold vinyl (2000 copies)

Iggy Pop: ‘The Idiot’ on silver vinyl (1500 copies)

Iggy Pop: ‘Lust For Life’ on red vinyl (1500 copies)

Customers will only be permitted to buy one copy of each limited edition coloured vinyl, though they can pick up copies of all five exclusive releases if they wish.

Gennaro Castaldo of the BPI said: “It’s wonderful to see demand for vinyl continuing to grow, and promotional events like hmv’s Vinyl Week can only serve to excite further interest from music fans young and old. With LP sales so far this year continuing on their upward trend, the UK vinyl market in 2017 is well on course to record a 10th consecutive year of growth and around 4 million unit sales over the 12 months.”