Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard unveils new video for ‘Music Is The Answer’

See the epic electro video from 'Music Is The Answer' here first

As he gears up to release his debut solo album, Hot Chip‘s Joe Goddard has unveiled the mesmeric new video for ‘Music Is The Answer’. Watch it first on NME below.

Taken from his upcoming solo album ‘Electric Lines’, Goddard follows up ‘Lose Your Love’ with the adventurous but infectious ‘Music Is The Answer’ – wondering into increasingly ambitious terrain.

“I worked really hard on this record- so if its rubbish I guess I should quit and grow vegetables in preparation for the forthcoming zombie apocalypse,” Goddard told NME. “Personally I think its pretty good. The next single is called ‘Music Is The Answer’ which, without sounding like a rabid hippie priest, I pretty much believe. Fear and distrust of outsiders, which are rife in modern Britain, can be lessened through the development of a sense of community, which music really helps to create. The record is called ‘Electric Lines’ because it is meant to be a journey through all of the electronic music that I have loved over the years, woven together to form a funky tapestry.”

The video was directed by the Shynola creative collective – responsible for the the legendary visuals behind Radiohead’s ‘Pyramid Song’, Beck’s ‘E-Pro’, Blur’s ‘Good Song’ and Queens of The Stone Age’s ‘Go With The Flow’.

“The message of this track really resonated with us coming off the back of what for most people was a dispiriting year,” said director Richard Kenworthy. “We’d recently been reading about the AWOL Hitomi satellite, and also the incredible Pinchas Gutter hologram and that lead to imagine a story about a satellite lost in the vastness of space, broadcasting a recorded message of hope.”

Goddard’s debut solo album ‘Electric Lines’ is released on 21 April via Greco-Roman and Domino Records. Pre-order it here.

He also plays Heaven in London on Thursday 4 May.