Hugh Hefner’s cause of death revealed

Hugh Hefner’s cause of death has been confirmed, according to reports.

The Playboy founder passed away last week (September 28) at the age of 91. An earlier statement suggested that he died of “natural causes”.

Now a death certificate obtained by TMZ reveals that Hefner suffered a fatal cardiac arrest. According to the document, he was also suffering from a number of other ailments, including septicemia, respiratory failure and E coli.

Hefner’s representatives have not yet verified the news.

Meanwhile, Hefner’s widow Crystal Harris has spoken in tribute to her late husband. She told People magazine: “He was an American hero. A pioneer. A kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world… He changed my life, he saved my life. He made me feel loved every single day. He was a beacon to the world, a force unlike anything else. There never has and never will be another Hugh M Hefner.”

It has also been reported that Jared Leto will portray Hefner in an upcoming biopic movie. The film will be directed by Brett Ratner (Rush Hour, X-Men: The Last Stand) and is said to be in the “early” stages of development.

“Jared is an old friend,” Ratner explained. “When he heard I got the rights to Hef’s story, he told me, ‘I want to play him. I want to understand him.’ And I really believe Jared can do it. He’s one of the great actors of today… My goal is to do the motion picture as an event.”