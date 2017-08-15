IKEA reveals how you can make your own ‘Game Of Thrones’ cape

After all, winter is coming...

IKEA has revealed how you can make your own Game of Thrones cape from their rugs – after a costume designer revealed that they often doubled up as capes in the HBO show.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

Last week, costume designer Michele Clapton revealed that the costumes for the Night’s Watch were actually made from Ikea rugs due to budget constraints.

“These capes are actually IKEA rugs,” she said, revealing that her costume team had cut, shaved and dyed the rugs before utilising them for the final pieces.

“The budget is the same every year regardless of what we’re filming—it’s okay, but it’s never enough.”

Now, IKEA has given you the chance to create a little piece of Westeros in your own home by revealing how you can create your own Night’s Watch cape.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

As the official diagram below shows, it’s pretty straight forward: purchase a sheepskin rug from Ikea, cut a hole in the middle of it, and proceed to chuck it over your head. Simple.

Game Of Thrones is currently airing its seventh season, with the fourth episode leaked online only days before it was due to air.

Responding to the leak in statement, HBO said: “HBO recently experienced a cyber-incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information.

“We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”