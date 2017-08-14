Montreal artist Marie Davidson shared the story over Facebook...

Marie Davidson has shared upsetting details concerning a violent incident between Flow Festival performer Inga Mauer and security at the Helsinki festival.

In a public Facebook post, Davidson revealed that she found members of the festival security “[holding] a girl on the ground while she was screaming”. It was then apparent that the woman was Inga Mauer, whom Davidson had performed with earlier that day.

“She said they violently dragged her out of one of the festival area because she refused to leave right away. I tried to interfere and explain that I knew her and that I wanted to help her calm down because she was extremely confused and scared”, Davidson revealed.

Davidson was isolated from the rest of the festival and thrown out “‘in the street out of the festival zone. I told them I needed to at least be in touch with someone because I had no internet, no driver and no taxi where taking people to any place at this hour. They laughed and said “go figure it out”.

Inga Mauer was taken to jail for the night to be released this morning (August 14). Read Davidson’s full statement below.

Speaking to FACT, Flow Festival have responded to this statement saying that they are “at a loss for words”. The festival claim to be in “serious discussions” with the security company Local Crey Oy and lawyers.

The festival organisers criticised the police for “acting threateningly” and refusing “to give us any information after taking Inga Mauer to jail overnight.”

Flow Festival said: “Luckily we have video, photos and eyewitnesses. As festival organisers, we take responsibility of this incident and will make sure everything will be investigated and taken care of properly”.

Inga Mauer is a electronic and dance artist from St. Petersburg, Russia while Marie Davidson is a singer-songwriter from Montreal, Canada.

Earlier this week, performances at Flow Festival have been interrupted due to severe weather conditions.

Danny Brown was due to be on stage on the Main Stage when proceedings were halted. It has since been confirmed that he would no longer be able to perform.