Either way, this film is still a masterpiece.

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight is considered cinematic brilliance, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some silly moments tucked between the genius.

The internet has been sharing a particular clip from the 2008 movie and laughing at how ridiculous it is when you take a second to think about it. The ‘blooper’ occurs in the infamous hospital scene that features The Joker (Heath Ledger) and Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart).

The original tweet (at time of writing) has received over 99,000 retweets. It’s captioned “A great moment in movie history is when Harvey can’t recognise The Joker until he takes off his surgery mask”.

The internet, of course, had its fun with the moment pointing how long it takes Dent to notice that his nurse has straggly green hair and the eyes of a madman. Check out the best reactions below.

And yes, we’re all aware that Dent probably didn’t notice that The Joker was in front of him because he just woke up from recently having half his face melted off. Don’t be a spoil-sport.

Meanwhile, Heath Ledger’s family has dismissed suggestions that playing The Joker affected his mental health.

Heath’s sister, Kate Ledger, noted: “He had an amazing sense of humour, and I guess maybe only his family and friends knew that, but he was having fun. He wasn’t depressed about the Joker!”

It was recently revealed that DC Films are reportedly developing a new film about The Joker‘s origin story, with Martin Scorsese currently in talks to executively produce the project.

The franchise’s iconic villain, who was last played by Jared Leto in the 2016 film Suicide Squad, is set to be the subject of the 1980s-set movie, which is still in the early stages of planning.