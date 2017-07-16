Jodie Whittaker is stepping up to Time-Lord status

Today was a very exciting day for Whovians. The actor to replace Peter Capaldi as Doctor Who was revealed to be Broadchurch’s Jodie Whittaker.

Whittaker’s casting will make her the first female actor to ever play ‘The Doctor’, the ancient Time-Lord who has been represented by men on-screen since 1963.

The highly anticipated news was revealed exclusively on BBC One this afternoon (July 16) after the Men’s Wimbledon Final.

Whittaker will relieve Capaldi of his cosmic adventuring duties this December in the Doctor Who Christmas special that airs every year.

Naturally, the internet has reacted… explosively. There are, of course, many supporters of the casting that admire Whittaker’s past work. There are also many naysayers who can’t even fathom that a time travelling alien with two hearts could be a woman.

Check out the best responses to the casting news below.

Others chose to take the approach of “drinking the tears of salty misogynists” with wittier, more meme-heavy reactions to the news.

Speaking specifically about what it means to be the first female Doctor, Whittaker said: “It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be. It feels incredible.”

Speaking about his replacement, the current Doctor, Peter Capaldi, said: “Anyone who has seen Jodie Whittaker’s work will know that she is a wonderful actress of great individuality and charm.”

“She has above all the huge heart to play this most special part.”