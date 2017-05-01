Interpol add new dates to ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ 15th anniversary tour

The New York band will celebrate the milestone with a further two shows in September

Interpol have added a further two dates to their forthcoming tour celebrating the 15th anniversary of their 2002 debut album ‘Turn On The Bright Lights‘.

The band had previously only announced shows in the UK, Europe and Mexico, beginning in Prague in August.

Now, they have confirmed dates in New York and LA have been added to the itinerary. Pitchfork reports that there will be no other US performances on this tour. Deerhunter and Battles have been confirmed to support the band on these dates.

A limited amount of tickets will be made available for pre-sale at 10am local time tomorrow (May 2) via interpolnyc.com. The rest of the tickets will go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday (May 5).

‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ was named one of NME‘s top albums of 2002. It has since gone on to sell over 1million copies worldwide. In 2012, the band released a special edition reissue of the record to mark its 10th anniversary.

Interpol’s full ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ anniversary tour schedule is as follows:

August 9 – Prague, CZ – Lucerna Music Bar

August 10 – Vienna, AT – Arena

August 12 – Buftea, RO – Summer Well Festival

August 13 – Belgrade, RS – Belgrade Fortress

August 15 – Budapest, HU – Sziget Festival

August 16 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle

August 19 – Luxembourg, LU – Den Atelier

August 20 – St. Malo, FR – La Route Du Rock

August 22 – Asolo, IT – AMA Music Festival

August 23 – Milan, IT – Carroponte

August 27 – Copenhagen, DK – The Koncerthuset

August 29 – Tilburg, NL – 013

August 30 – Groningen, NL – Oosterpoort

September 1 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

September 3 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

September 5 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

September 9 – Spain, ES – DCode Festival

September 23 – New York, US – Forest Hills Stadium

September 30 – Los Angeles, US – LA State Historic Park

October 17, 18 – Mexico City, MX – Pepsi Centre WTC

Meanwhile, Interpol have recently been in the studio working on their upcoming sixth album – which a spokesman told NME is due for release in 2018.

Their next record will be the NYC trio’s sixth, and the follow-up to 2014’s ‘El Pintor’. Frontman Paul Banks is soon to return to the UK to tour his collaborative album with Wu Tang’s RZA ‘Anything But Words’ by Banks & Steelz, but it looks like the band are back together and looking to the future.

Taking to the band’s Twitter account, guitarist Dan Kessler shared a photo of drummer Sam Fogarino’s bass drum pierced by the beater, with the caption: “Pretty good rehearsal today. Sam crushed it.”