Iron Maiden announce 2018 UK arena tour with Killswitch Engage

Iron Maiden have announced details of a UK arena tour for 2018 with support from Killswitch Engage. Full dates and ticket details are below.

Continuing the tour for their latest record ‘The Book Of Souls’, the band will be hitting Newcastle, Belfast, Aberdeen, Manchester, Birmingham and London next summer.

“As our fans know, we’ve been following a particular touring cycle ever since Bruce and Adrian re-joined Maiden at the start of the millennium, alternating new album tours with ‘History/Hits’ tours,” Maiden manager Rod Smallwood. “We enjoy working this way for many reasons, not least because it gives the band a chance to play both new material and the older favourites which we know fans like to hear. It keeps things fresh, not just for the fans but for the band too.

“For this History/Hits tour we decided to base the theme around the Legacy Of The Beast name, which suits our purposes perfectly by giving us scope to get creative and have some fun, especially with Eddie! I don’t want to give too much away at the moment but we’re working on a number of different stage sets, all in keeping with the Maiden tradition and we hope to give our fans a fantastic experience when they come to see this very special show.”

Iron Maiden’s full upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday November 24 and will available here.

JULY

31 – METRO RADIO ARENA, NEWCASTLE



AUGUST

2 – SSE ARENA, BELFAST

4 – EXHIBITION & CONFERENCE CENTRE, ABERDEEN

6 – MANCHESTER ARENA, MANCHESTER

7 – GENTING ARENA, BIRMINGHAM

10 – O2 ARENA, LONDON

Speaking to NME about the future of the band in the wake of his recent cancer scare, frontman Bruce Dickinson said: “I don’t have a time frame on it. For as long as my body is doing it and for as long as people are turning up, and for as long as I don’t have to look at an audience that are as old as me I’m a happy bunny.”

He added: “What’s not to like? Someone tells you you’re gonna die of tongue cancer and two years later I’m parking a 747 with Iron Maiden down the fucking side of it, and going to sing in front of 50,000 people. If you can’t look up and say thank you god for that, not that I’m religious, if you can’t say I’m really grateful for somebody somewhere for letting me have the chance to do this, then you’re a pretty weird individual.”