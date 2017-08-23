Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris wants to turn his home into a hotel

Sheering Hall was previously put on the housing market

Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris has revealed that he wants to turn his Essex house into a hotel.

The nine-acre mansion has been on the market for five years and it had a starting price of £6.75m before dropping twice to be currently valued at £3.95m.

With parts constructed in the 15th century, and a building recorded in the location since the Norman Conquest of 1066, Sheering Hall includes a private horse and cart bar, full-size football pitch with changing rooms, tennis court and a classic British telephone box.

“It was a little bit crazy to start with, because when I first put it [on sale], I wasn’t really sure if I wanted to sell it,” Harris told Swedish radio station Bandit Rock.

“Because I was [moving] abroad, and I thought, ‘Well, I don’t know if I’m gonna really wanna stay abroad,’ so I put it at a silly price, and I thought if somebody wants to pay silly money for it, then they’re welcome to it. But then I brought the price down. It’s actually a very reasonable price now.”

He added: “In an ideal world, I’d like to turn it into a boutique hotel, and I think Maiden fans would go there. I mean, I had a small bar in Portugal – called Eddie’s Bar – which is no longer open; it closed a few years ago. But people used to come from all over the world just to go to that little bar, and I think maybe they would go to the house.

“Because we recorded some albums there, too, in the studio – [1992’s] ‘Fear Of The Dark’ we recorded there and a few others – and there’s lots of memorabilia there and everything like that. So… I don’t know. That would be a nice plan. A boutique hotel… It means I could still stay there as well, which would be great. It’d be an ideal world for me, really. Yeah, it’d be nice.”

Maiden recently shot down speculation that their recent tour could be their last.