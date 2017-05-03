Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson shares details on “getting stuck in” to his cancer diagnosis

"It's a f**king great result just to be alive, to be honest with you"

Bruce Dickinson has shared the details on how his experience with tongue cancer changed him physically and as a member of Iron Maiden.

Speaking to Kerrang backstage on the second leg of their ‘The Book Of Souls’ world tour, the metal singer shared some intimate details about his cancer diagnosis back in 2015.

Bruce reveals that when he received diagnosis, he dealt with it with an “aggressive attitude” and wanted to just “get stuck in with solving the problem”.

“I thought”, Dickinson began, “let’s just get stuck into things as quickly as possible, and if it doesn’t work out then I’ll have to make another plan'”.

However, the radiation therapy left the energetic frontman sapped of energy: “it’s genuinely amazing that you can feel that beyond tired and fatigued. And this is me, who’s usually a little ball of energy bouncing off the walls!”.

Thanks to the successful treatment and his “brilliant” doctor, Bruce overcame the “golf ball” sized growth on his tongue but lost his taste for sweet things in the process.

While very little change has occurred to Dickinson’s actual voice, after the treatment, the singer could no longer taste sugar. However, Bruce doesn’t seem too put off by that: “Sh*t, it’s a f**king great result just to be alive, to be honest with you”.

Iron Maiden will be setting off on a series of UK tour dates tomorrow (May 4). Check of the full list of UK dates below:

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (May 4)

Manchester, Arena (May 8)

Sheffield, Arena (May 10)

Leeds, First Direct Arena (11)

Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena (14)

Glasgow, SSE Hydro Arena (16)

Aberdeen, AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena (17)

Liverpool, Echo Arena (20)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (21)

Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena (24)

London, O2 Arena (27)