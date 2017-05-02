J.K. Rowling apologises to Harry Potter fans for killing off Professor Snape

The Potions Professor and antihero met his end in 'The Deathly Hallows', the final book of Rowling's wizarding series

J.K. Rowling has apologised to Harry Potter fans for killing off Professor Snape in the original series of novels.

The antihero of the wizarding series, Severus Snape’s death in the final book – The Deathly Hallows – came just before the revelation that the Hogwarts professor had in fact protected the eponymous protagonist and acted on the side of good rather than evil throughout his life.

Taking to Twitter earlier today (May 2), Rowling made the announcement to mark the ‘anniversary’ of The Battle of Hogwarts, which takes place in the final chapters of the last book. “Please don’t start flame wars over it, but this year I’d like to apologise for killing (whispers).. Snape. *runs for cover*” she wrote.

Rowling has previously apologised for killing off two other Harry Potter characters – Fred Weasley and Remus Lupin.

Meanwhile, plans for the next Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them film are gathering pace with the news that Jude Law is set to play a young version of Albus Dumbledore in the sequel to last year’s movie.

Director David Yates praised Law when welcoming him to the project, saying: “Jude Law is a phenomenally talented actor whose work I have long admired, and I’m looking forward to finally having the opportunity to work with him. I know he will brilliantly capture all the unexpected facets of Albus Dumbledore as JK Rowling reveals this very different time in his life.”