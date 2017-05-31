J.K. Rowling responds to Stephen Fry ‘Harry Potter’ feud rumours

A 'Harry Potter' fan claimed Fry was once 'condescending' to Rowling.

J.K. Rowling has responded to rumours suggesting she and Stephen Fry have an ongoing petty feud.

Writing on Twitter, a Harry Potter fan claimed that Fry had discussed his beef with Rowling during a recent live appearance.

Their alleged bad blood was said to stem from a patronising comment Fry once made to Rowling, and his inability to say the phrase “Harry pocketed it” when he was dictating a Potter audiobook. According to the the story, Rowling deliberately used the phrase in subsequent books because she knew Fry struggled with it.

Fry narrated the UK editions of the Harry Potter audiobooks, and has also leant his distinctive voice to several spin-off video games.

Read the full ‘story’ below.

After the feud rumours gained momentum, Rowling took to Twitter to shut them down, insisting that Fry was actually “completely lovely” when they worked together.

Meanwhile, Rowling has recently confirmed that she has completed the script for Fantastic Beasts 2.

Filming for the sequel will take place in Paris, where the film will also be set. British actor Callam Turner has signed on to co-star in the follow-up, where he’ll star as Newt’s brother.

After making a cameo in the first film, Johnny Depp will have a fuller role in the sequel. Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller and Zoë Kravitz will all be returning for Fantastic Beasts 2.