J.K. Rowling speaks out against reports that UK is ‘reeling’ in the wake of terrorist attacks

"Don’t confuse grief with lack of courage​".

Harry Potter author, J.K. Rowling has hit out against reports from US news sites that the UK is ‘reeling’ from the London Bridge terror attacks on Saturday night (June 3).

The attack saw a van drive into pedestrians on London Bridge followed by stabbings in Borough Market that killed seven people and left 48 injured. The three attackers were shot and killed.

As the events unfolded, The New York Times posted on Twitter: “The London attacks hit a nation still reeling from the shock of the bombing in Manchester almost 2 weeks ago”.

J.K. Rowling responded to the tweet and denied that the country was in a state of disarray: “The thugs who mowed down innocent people would love to think of the UK ‘reeling’ but it isn’t. Don’t confuse grief with lack of courage​”.

Check out the tweet below.

Rowling then went on to put Donald Trump on blast. Responding to his tweet where the President criticised Sadiq Khan for telling the people of London that there’s “no reason to be alarmed”, Rowling said: “It’s called ‘leadership’, Donald. The terrorists were dead 8 minutes after police got the call. If we need an alarmist blowhard, we’ll call”.

In Harry Potter news, J.K. Rowling gave fans an update on the progress of the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, confirming that the script for the follow-up film has been completed.

Fantastic Beasts 2 is projected to open in cinemas on November 16 2018, followed by the third and final film on November 20, 2020.