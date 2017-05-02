Jaden Smith reveals why he took his sheared-off dreadlocks to the Met Gala

The son of Will and Jada Pinkett caused a stir on the red carpet at last night's high-fashion ball in New York City

Jaden Smith has revealed why he carried his sheared-off dreadlocks on the red carpet at last night’s (May 1) Met Gala.

Smith was one of the guests at last night’s annual charity ball, which was held at the New York City Metropolitan Museum of Art. Other attendees at the high-profile event included Rihanna, The Weeknd and Frank Ocean, who made a rare public appearance.

The 18-year-old actor and artist attracted curiosity before entering the ball last night by sporting a new blonde buzz cut and carrying his newly sheared-off hair in his hand. Explaining his decision to a Vogue reporter, Smith revealed that he’d brought his dreadlocks as his “date” as his sister Willow couldn’t make it.

While his decision caught many people off guard, Lorde voiced her fondness for the look, tweeting: “Wow coolest thing I’ve seen in ages love some freaky Victorian goth hair usage.”

Jaden recently hinted that he and his sister have started “a rock band.” The news follows his recent assertions that he will release a K-Pop single this year, recently announcing on Twitter: “Yes I Will Be Dropping A K Pop Single In The Next 4 Months.” He’d previously said that he wanted to “conquer” the genre in 2017.