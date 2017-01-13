Jaden Smith goes on social media rant after failing driving test

Smith appeared to be worried about telling his dad Will about his examination failure

Jaden Smith went on a social media rant yesterday (January 12) after apparently failing his driving test.

The actor and sometime-rapper took to Instagram to record a live video (which also made it briefly onto the Auc Hot Spot YouTube channel), where he shared his reaction to failing the test while still in a car at a Department of Motor Vehicles centre in LA.

“It’s going to be so funny to tell my dad that I’ve failed straight up,” he said in reference to his actor father Will Smith. Jaden then revealed that he was looking to move away from Los Angeles, claiming that “there’s a lot of bad things here.”

“Create the life that you want for yourself. Everybody follow your heart, you know what I’m saying? Do exactly what you want to do, be who you want to be. Don’t try to be somebody else. It’s hard these days to really create the life you want for yourself because there’s nobody really here that’s like supporting the youth or the youth’s creativity.”

Referring to his failure to pass his driving test, the 18-year-old mused: “It just shows you how sad society and life is sometimes, you know what I’m saying?”

Smith then began to question the notion behind the social media medium he was using, asking his followers: “What is Instagram Live? Why aren’t scientists Instagram Live-ing? Why aren’t people Instagram Live-ing to cure cancer right now? Why aren’t we Instagram Live-ing about peace right now? This makes no sense, nothing about this life makes any sense… Sitting here on Instagram, sitting here being distracted we’re not even focusing on our own lives.”

Although the post was deleted, it has re-appeared on YouTube today. Watch footage of Jaden Smith’s rant below.