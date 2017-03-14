James Corden in talks to bring ‘Carpool Karaoke’ to UK

New spin-off show featuring Metallica and John Legend was also recently announced

James Corden has revealed that he would love to bring Carpool Karaoke to the UK.

The segment popularised on his Late Late Show US talk show recently announced a forthcoming standalone spin-off show on Apple Music. The 16-episode series will feature guest presenters. Watch a trailer here.

”It’s taken us all by surprise, the success, especially of that particular segment. But we do have some stuff planned this year – which might involve being in the UK,” he told the Radio Times.

He continued: ”We’re talking about it now, really. We don’t know if we’ll be able to get it together but it’s certainly something I’d love to do, for sure.”

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed Game Of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are set to appear in an upcoming episode of Carpool Karaoke.

Ed Sheeran and Corden were also apparently recently spotted filming Carpool Karaoke.

Sheeran confirmed in January that he would be joining Corden for the show at some point this year, but did not say when. He also hinted that he might divert from the segment’s usual format.

“I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I’d feel a bit awkward singing to my song,” he said. “I think I’d just want to put on some Biggie… I want to put on something really awkward and dirty, like Biggie’s song, ‘Big Booty Hoes,’ or something like that… and just hear James Corden sing along to that.”

Meanwhile, a trailer featuring John Legend and Metallica for the spin-off show on Apple Music was recently released online.

John Legend and Alicia Keys sing her hit ‘Fallin’, with Legend donning Pharrell’s “Grammy hat” and quipping “Old white women think I’m Pharrell sometimes”.

Metal veterans Metallica also appear, covering Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’ and stopping off at a supermarket for a rendition of ‘Enter Sandman’.