James Corden criticised after cosying up to Sean Spicer at the Emmys

"STOP NORMALISING FASCISM."

James Corden has been accused of “normalising” fascism after he kissed former White House press secretary Sean Spicer at the Emmys.

The former White House official made a surprise appearance during the prestigious TV ceremony last night to proclaim that the viewing figures would be at an all time high – making fun of his notorious claim that Donald Trump’s inauguration received the biggest crowds ever.

James Corden (@j_corden) shows @seanmspicer some love after the former White House press secretary's surprise appearance at the #Emmys (Photo by Invision/AP/REX/@Shutterstocknow) A post shared by Variety Magazine (@variety) on Sep 17, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

But his appearance received a swift backlash from viewers, and their anger soon extended to James Corden after he was photographed kissing Spicer on the cheek backstage.