James Corden makes emotional speech for London while Lily Allen and more pay tribute after attacks

'We stand together'

James Corden delivered a powerful message to the people of London on ‘The Late Late Show’ in the US, while Lily Allen, Frank Turner, Duran Duran and many more from the world of entertainment paid tribute to the victims of yesterday’s terror attack.

Yesterday saw five people were killed and 40 injured in a terror attack outside Westminster in London – where the attacker also fatally stabbed police officer Keith Palmer before before shot dead by guards.

During a monologue on his US chat show, Corden delivered an homage to the people of London.

“There was a terror attack today in my hometown, the city of London in Westminster,” he said. “While we’re filming this, it’s still unknown what the motives were. What we do know at this point is that people have lost their lives and many, many more have been injured.”

He continued: “I know a lot of people in England watch this show, as there’s a lot of people from Britain who work on this show, and of course, our thoughts go out to everyone who’s been affected by this. Watching the news today, I felt a really long, long way from home. And it’s funny when something like that happens in your hometown, you don’t have a feeling of being glad that you’re so far away. What you feel is that you wish you could be there with loved ones to stand alongside them.”

Corden added: “London is a diverse and proud and brilliant city, and one thing is for sure: if this act of terrorism was supposed to divide the people of London, I know for a fact that all something like this does is bring them closer together as one. Tonight we send our heartfelt thoughts to everybody in Britain. Stay safe everybody, please.”

Meanwhile, many others from the world of music and entertainment have also spoken out to pay tribute:

Many musicians including Years & Years’ Olly Alexander and Bastille’s Dan Smith also shared messages of solidarity from London Mayor Sadiq Khan: