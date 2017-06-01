James Corden reveals when Ed Sheeran’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ will air and shares teaser

The pair were spotted filming the 'Late Late Show' segment back in February.

James Corden has revealed when the long-awaited Ed Sheeran episode of Carpool Karaoke will finally air.

The pair were spotted filming the bit in L.A. back in February. The singer had confirmed his Carpool Karaoke appearance the previous month, and said he wanted to rap with Corden.

“I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I’d feel a bit awkward singing to my song,” Sheeran said at the time. “I think I’d just want to put on some Biggie… I want to put on something really awkward and dirty, like Biggie’s song, ‘Big Booty Hoes,’ or something like that… and just hear James Corden sing along to that.”

Now Corden has confirmed that Sheeran’s Carpool Karaoke will be shown next Tuesday (June 6) as part of a special week of Late Late Show episodes taking place in London. Watch a teaser below.

Sheeran recently urged people to donate money to the We Love Manchester relief fund in the wake of last week’s terrorist attack, which killed 22 people and injured 59 others.

He has also co-written Rita Ora’s comeback single, ‘Your Love’, which dropped earlier this month.

Later this month he will headline Glastonbury Festival alongside fellow headliners Foo Fighters and Radiohead.