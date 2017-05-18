James Corden to host the Grammys again in 2018

Corden made his Grammys debut hosting this year's Grammy Awards.

James Corden will return to present next year’s Grammy Awards, CBS has confirmed.

The Late Late Show host made his debut presiding over this year’s awards. During the show, he won praise for mocking Donald Trump’s tweets and performing an elaborate opening number in which he mock-‘tumbled over’ on stage.

However, he also delivered an awkward Carpool Karaoke skit in which several stars appeared not to know the words to Neil Diamond’s classic hit ‘Sweet Caroline‘.

Next year’s Grammy Awards will be held in New York City for the first time since 2003, CBS also told outlets including Variety yesterday (May 17).

Meanwhile, Corden recently revealed that he would love to bring Carpool Karaoke to the UK. The popular Late Late Show segment is already being expanded for a spin-off series on Apple Music, albeit without Corden as host. Watch a trailer for the spin-off series here.

“It’s taken us all by surprise, the success, especially of that particular segment. But we do have some stuff planned this year – which might involve being in the UK,” he told the Radio Times.

He continued: “We’re talking about it now, really. We don’t know if we’ll be able to get it together but it’s certainly something I’d love to do, for sure.”