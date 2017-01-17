Jamiroquai announce summer festival dates and tease new music

Jay Kay and the band are expected to release new album 'Automaton' later this year.

Jamiroquai have announced a string of headline festival dates for summer 2017.

Frontman Jay Kay and the band will play festivals in Japan, South Korea and continental Europe from May to August. However, they have yet to announce any UK and Ireland dates.

Check out their full schedule below.

Thu May 25 2017 – Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan

Sun May 28 2017 – Seoul Jazz Festival, Seoul, South Korea

Sat June 17 2017 – Release Athens Festival, Athens, Greece

Sun June 9 2017 – North Sea Jazz, Rotherdam, Netherlands

Tue July 11 2017 – Firenze Summer Festival, Visarno Arena, Florence, Italy

Fri July 14 2017 – Pori Jazz, Pori, Finland

Sun July 16 2017 – Musilac, Aix-Les-Bains, France

Tue July 18 2017 – Moon & Stars, Locarno, Switzerland

Sat July 22 2017 – Colours of Ostrava, Czech Republic

Sat July 5 2017 – Sudoeste, Portugal

Meanwhile, the ‘Virtual Insanity’ and ‘Cosmic Girl’ band have also shared a teaser for a new album called ‘Automaton’ which is expected later this year. “Coming to a planet near you,” reads the accompanying caption. Check out the teaser below.

Jamiroquai’s last album, seventh effort ‘Rock Dust Light Star’, came out in 2010. The London band released their debut album ‘Emergency On Planet Earth’ in 1993 and have notched up four UK Number One albums, nine UK Top Ten singles and total record sales of 26 million over the years.